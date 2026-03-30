Emeka Eneli Injury: Undergoes knee procedure

Eneli (knee) has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery to repair a patella condition, and his return to action is expected to depend on his recovery process, the club announced Monday.

Eneli has yet to play in the 2026 MLS campaign and is likely to sit out at least a few more weeks, although the team didn't reveal his exact recovery timeline. The midfielder was rather active as a defensive-minded asset during the previous season, so losing him limits the squad's options for ball recovery and distribution roles. All of Noel Caliskan, Griffin Dillon, Pablo Ruiz and Luca Moisa could split time on the field for as long as Eneli is sidelined.