Emeka Eneli Injury: Won't make opener

Eneli (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to the MLS injury report.

Eneli is not with his team as they start the season due to a knee injury, a major blow for the club. This comes after he started in 19 of his 29 appearances last season, recording one assist in his time on the field. Noel Caliskan, Luca Moisa and Diego Luna are instead likely to lead the midfield week one.