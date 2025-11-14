Eneli established himself as a reliable midfield presence in 2025, covering a lot of ground and linking defense to attack with simple but effective passing. His underlying numbers in chances created and duels won show how much work he did out of possession while still finding ways to push the ball forward. While he played almost 1,000 minutes less than last season and couldn't find new career highs, mainly due to a foot injury he has been struggling with throughout the season, Eneli has the tools to grow from steady starter into one of the most important two way pieces in Salt Lake's midfield heading into the 2026 season.