Emerson returned to full team training on Monday after recovering from a thigh injury and is now an option for Tuesday's French Cup match against Rennes. This is a major boost for Marseille, as Emerson had emerged as a key tactical piece in recent weeks before going down, and the team's recent struggles were closely tied to his absence. That said, Emerson is unlikely to be pushed against Rennes with the Classico against Paris Saint-Germain looming on Sunday, which remains Marseille's most important Ligue 1 fixture.