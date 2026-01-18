Emerson assisted Mason Greenwood's 24th minute strike, then delivered again for Hamed Traore's finish in the 34th minute, as Marseille's left side repeatedly carved Angers open. His combinations helped Marseille play through pressure and create clean looks from the top of the box. Emerson has been, without a doubt, the best signing of Marseille during the summer given the price they paid for the left back. Emerson is now playing in a hybrid role under coach Roberto de Zerbi, as he stayed for the major part of the game up front as a second striker during possessions, creating disequilibrium in Angers' defense. Emerson also takes half of the set pieces, making him an essential piece for Marseille.