Emerson provided early attacking width and delivered the cross that led to one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's best first-half chances, which Lukas Hradecky tipped over. Defensively, he held his line as Monaco tried to isolate wide areas and load the box with late deliveries. He stayed involved in the build-up as Marseille kept control of possession in the second half and was effective on set pieces, as he is now the undisputed set-piece taker for Marseille and contributed to five of their corners during the game. Emerson is currently one of the best signings from the summer in Marseille and has secured an undisputed starter role on the left flank for the Olympians.