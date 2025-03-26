Emerson News: Finds starting XI again

Emerson started and played the full 90 in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton after appearing on the bench in their past three outings.

Emerson found his way back into the starting XI Saturday, seeing that spot for the first time in three games, having gone unused twice and appearing off the bench once. He had started in all but one game he had been available before this spell. That said, he will look to continue in that spot, starting in 23 of his 25 appearances.