Emerson headshot

Emerson News: Six tackles in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Emerson generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Emerson logged the full 90 minutes at left-back in Sunday's 1-0 win at Le Havre, turning in one of his strongest defensive performances for Marseille with a season-high six tackles (three won), three interceptions and two clearances. The defender looks fully back in the rotation and has reestablished himself as a regular starter, earning a spot in the XI in each of the last four matches after starting just once in the previous five. Emerson will aim to stay sharp and deliver again in the season finale against Rennes on Sunday.

Emerson
Marseille
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