Emersonn Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Emersonn suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Paris FC and could miss several weeks to recover, according to Les Violets.

Emersonn was forced off just past the hour mark in Saturday's draw against Paris with a hamstring injury and now looks set for a multi-week spell on the sidelines. It's a tough hit for TeFeCe, as he's been a locked-in starter up top, and the situation gets even thinner with Frank Magri (knee) still dealing with an injury and not fully in the clear. With the depth chart suddenly stretched, Santiago Hidalgo is in line to step into a bigger attacking role over the upcoming fixtures.