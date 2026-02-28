Emersonn News: Finds bench role

Emersonn (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rennes.

Emersonn finds a bench role for Saturday's clash against Rennes after being diagnosed with a hamstring injury that was initially expected to keep him out for a considerable time. His presence in the squad indicates that the injury was not as severe as originally thought. He has recorded three goals and two assists in 17 appearances (14 starts) with Toulouse this season.