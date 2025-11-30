Emersonn put Toulouse in front in the 14th minute with a superb individual action, driving past Emerson and Nayef Aguerd before finishing low past Geronimo Rulli into the bottom right corner with help from the post. He gave Marseille's left side trouble any time he isolated his marker and forced Rulli into another important save in the second half. His power and direct running set the tone for Toulouse's entire performance, although he is struggling to be decisive for the TeFeCe since his arrival, contributing only three goals in 10 appearances across seven starts.