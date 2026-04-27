Emersonn News: Scores late equaliser as a sub
Emersonn scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Monaco.
Emersonn scored his fifth goal of the season as he helped Toulouse level the scoring in the 90th minute against Monaco. He took three shots in the game, a number he didn't hit in the three games he started but did hit in his last substitute appearance, which he also scored.
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