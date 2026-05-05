Emersonn News: Scores late winner

Emersonn scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Strasbourg.

Emersonn delivered the game-winner in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 road victory at Strasbourg, striking in the 84th minute after timing his run to perfection to stay onside and meet Cristian Casseres' pinpoint through ball before coolly finishing past Mike Penders to seal all three points for Toulouse. He's now up to six league goals on the season, continuing to make his presence felt in the attack. That said, he's still battling Jacen Russell-Rowe for a spot in the starting XI as Toulouse pushes through the final stretch of the campaign.