Emil Audero News: Beaten twice in Milan clash
Audero recorded four saves and one clearance and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus AC Milan.
Audero had multiple good interventions but caved in the stoppage time because of two attempts from close range. He has secured just one clean sheet in the last five contests, making 27 saves and surrendering 10 goals over that span. Up next, Cremonese will face Lecce away Sunday.
