Emil Audero News: Concedes one against Cagliari
Audero had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Cagliari.
Audero would have a decent day in net with four saves, but was unable to keep a clean sheet for a point, still allowing a goal in the loss. This is now two straight games without a clean sheet despite having nine saves between the two games. He remains at eight clean sheets this season, heading into their match against Torino on April 19.
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