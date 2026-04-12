Emil Audero News: Concedes one against Cagliari

Audero had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Cagliari.

Audero would have a decent day in net with four saves, but was unable to keep a clean sheet for a point, still allowing a goal in the loss. This is now two straight games without a clean sheet despite having nine saves between the two games. He remains at eight clean sheets this season, heading into their match against Torino on April 19.