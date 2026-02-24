Emil Audero News: Concedes three times in loss

Audero made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Roma.

Audero conceded twice from set plays and once from open play Sunday as Cremonese were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat at Roma. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has averaged 4.6 saves and 0.4 clearances per appearance while conceding 1.6 goals per appearance and recording one clean sheet. Audero's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Cremonese hosts second place AC Milan.