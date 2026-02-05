Audero continued to concede goals, but that outcome was difficult to avoid against Inter Milan, who currently sit top of Serie A. He has now conceded 24 goals in 19 league matches while recording six clean sheets. Audero has faced a heavy workload this season with 104 shots against him, an extremely high total, and still holds an individual save percentage of 77.1. The Cremonese defense continues to place significant pressure on him. Audero now faces another tough test against Atalanta, who sit seventh in the table with 30 goals scored.