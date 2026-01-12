Audero and the Cremonese defense failed to hold their advantage in the second half after taking a 2-0 lead into the break. Individually, Audero has had a strong campaign, making 63 saves from 78 shots faced for an impressive 79.7 percent save rate. It is still concerning that Cremonese struggled to see out the match against a Cagliari side sitting 15th in the table. Audero has kept five clean sheets in 15 matches, which remains notable given the volume of shots he regularly faces. Cremonese now face a difficult test against Juventus, who sit fifth in the table with 27 goals scored in 19 matches.