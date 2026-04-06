Emil Audero News: Excellent for loss

Audero made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Bologna.

Audero faced seven shots during Sunday's clash and stopped five of them during the loss. He did everything he could to try and keep the match competitive, but it just wasn't enough. In the end Audero was let down by the team in front of him as they allowed some major chances. Audero will need to be heroic to beat top teams with lackluster support in front of him.