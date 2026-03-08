Emil Audero headshot

Emil Audero News: Gives up two goals versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 9:57am

Audero registered one save and one clearance and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Lecce.

Audero came out too timidly on a corner kick, paving the way for Santiago Pierotti's header, while Nikola Stulic converted a PK later on. He has given up multiple goals in three tilts in a row, making seven saves. Up next, Cremonese will host Fiorentina next Monday.

Emil Audero
Cremonese
