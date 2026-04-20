Emil Audero News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Audero registered one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Torino.

Audero made one save in Sunday's 0-0 home draw against Torino, coming up big late on as he denied substitute Sandro Kulenovic in stoppage time with a sharp dive to his right to push the striker's effort wide for a corner and secure the point. He was largely untested for the rest of the match, with Torino producing just one shot on target over 90 minutes in a defensive showing that kept the hosts under wraps but offered nothing going the other way. Audero has now recorded two clean sheets in his last four Serie A appearances, although the result does little to ease Cremonese's relegation pressure as they sit just one point above the drop zone. He will be in for a much tougher assignment on Friday against Napoli.