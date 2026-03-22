Emil Audero News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Audero had one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Parma.

Audero posted a clean sheet in Cremonese's 2-0 win at Parma. He was called into action just once, comfortably handling Mateo Pellegrino's long-range shot in the first half before Parma's later looks failed to truly challenge him. His work was sharp, his distribution steady, and his back line did a strong job locking down the box after Cremonese grabbed the lead. Audero now has eight clean sheets in 26 Serie A appearances this season and will look to keep that momentum rolling against Bologna after the international break.