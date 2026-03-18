Emil Audero News: Struggles in loss

Audero had two saves and allowed four goals in Monday's 4-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

Audero faced six shots and stopped only two of them during a one-sided loss. It was a day to forget for the goalkeeper as he was unable to slow down the Fiorentina attack at any point throughout the match. He struggled to contain the attack and let in a few goals he would have wanted back. With some tough matches coming up, there's no obvious bounce back spot for Audero.