Emil Audero News: Untested in clean sheet

Audero recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pisa.

For the first time this season Audero had a quiet afternoon, going untested and securing his 10th clean sheet across 32 Serie A outings. The clean sheet provided a timely confidence boost for a goalkeeper who has been kept busy over the last seven games, producing 18 saves while conceding nine goals, with three shutouts to show for his efforts during that run. Udinese await on Sunday as he looks to carry that momentum forward.