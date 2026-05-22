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Emil Forsberg Injury: Concern with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Forsberg is questionable moving forward with a hip injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Forsberg is a new addition to the Red Bulls' report this matchday with a hip issue that has him uncertain for Saturday, and this is one of the more significant questionable designations on the entire Matchday 15 report, given his importance to New York's creative output. He's been a key playmaker for the Red Bulls and a genuine asset when healthy and starting. If he were to miss out, Gustav Berggren could be a possible replacement.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
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