Emil Forsberg News: Assists in two straight

Forsberg had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing twice (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Inter Miami.

Forsberg set up Alexander Hack in the 14th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading the Red Bulls in shots and chances created. The attacker has four goal involvements to go along with 10 shots, five chances created and 11 crosses over his last three appearances.