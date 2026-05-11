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Emil Forsberg News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Forsberg assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire.

Forsberg set up the opening goal of Saturday's match, a Jorge Ruvalcaba strike in the 45th minute. It marked his third assist of the season, two of which have come in his last four matches. He also recorded one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 60th minute for Gustav Berggren.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
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