Emil Forsberg News: Assists opener Saturday
Forsberg assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire.
Forsberg set up the opening goal of Saturday's match, a Jorge Ruvalcaba strike in the 45th minute. It marked his third assist of the season, two of which have come in his last four matches. He also recorded one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 60th minute for Gustav Berggren.
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