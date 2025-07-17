Emil Forsberg News: Involved in three of five goals

Forsberg scored twice and had an assist while taking six shots (two on goal), crossing five times inaccurately and creating two chances during Wednesday's 5-3 win over New England.

Forsberg set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 70th minute before scoring himself in the 72nd and 88th while leading New York in shots and crosses. The attacker has four goals and an assist to go along with 12 shots, four chances created and 17 crosses over his last four appearances.