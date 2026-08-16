Emil Forsberg News: Nets early goal
Forsberg scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.
Forsberg opened the scoring after six minutes while leading New York in shots during the defeat. The midfielder has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for 10 shots, two chances created and seven crosses over his last three starts.
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