Emil Forsberg News: Nets on Saturday
Forsberg scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.
Forsberg started as an offensive midfielder and netted from long range in the 48th minute. He created a chance and also made a tackle. He has featured in all six games this campaign and this was his first goal.
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