Emil Forsberg headshot

Emil Forsberg News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Forsberg scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Forsberg started as an offensive midfielder and netted from long range in the 48th minute. He created a chance and also made a tackle. He has featured in all six games this campaign and this was his first goal.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
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