Emil Forsberg News: Opens season scoring account

Forsberg scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing four times inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Nashville.

Forsberg found the back of the net in the 30th minute scoring New York's second goal while leading the team in crosses and chances created. The goal was the first of the season for Forsberg as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and eight crosses through the opening two matches.