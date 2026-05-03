Emil Forsberg News: Quiet outing in loss
Forsberg registered two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to FC Dallas.
Forsberg made a very limited impact with only a pair of set-piece crosses before being replaced by Nehuen Benedetti in the 66th minute of Saturday's match. Despite scoring one goal and two assists, the Swede has struggled to reach his best level over the first 11 league games of the season. He'll look to improve on his averages of 2.0 shots and 3.0 crosses per contest if he continues to take a few corner kicks while featuring in a central midfield spot.
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