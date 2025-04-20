Fantasy Soccer
Emil Forsberg News: Sets up lone New York goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Forsberg had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to D.C. United.

Forsberg set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 57th minute assisting the Red Bulls' lone goal while leading the team in shots and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement in nearly a month for Forsberg who has combined for five shots, six chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
