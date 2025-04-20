Emil Forsberg News: Sets up lone New York goal
Forsberg had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to D.C. United.
Forsberg set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 57th minute assisting the Red Bulls' lone goal while leading the team in shots and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement in nearly a month for Forsberg who has combined for five shots, six chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
