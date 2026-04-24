Emil Forsberg News: Sets up one of four goals
Forsberg had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times inaccurately and creating three chances during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with DC United.
Forsberg set up Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 52nd minute assisting New York's third goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since April 4th for Forsberg as he's combined for three shots, eight chances created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Forsberg See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Forsberg See More