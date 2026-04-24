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Emil Forsberg News: Sets up one of four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Forsberg had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times inaccurately and creating three chances during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with DC United.

Forsberg set up Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 52nd minute assisting New York's third goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since April 4th for Forsberg as he's combined for three shots, eight chances created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
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