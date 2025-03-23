Emil Forsberg News: Shines against Toronto

Forsberg scored twice while taking three shots (all on goal), crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto.

Forsberg converted a penalty in the 44th minute before scoring the game winning goal in the 76th while leading the Red Bulls in shots, crosses and chances created. The goals were the first since March 2nd for Forsberg who has combined for five shots, seven chances created and 17 crosses over his last three starts.