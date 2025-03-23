Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emil Forsberg headshot

Emil Forsberg News: Shines against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Forsberg scored twice while taking three shots (all on goal), crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto.

Forsberg converted a penalty in the 44th minute before scoring the game winning goal in the 76th while leading the Red Bulls in shots, crosses and chances created. The goals were the first since March 2nd for Forsberg who has combined for five shots, seven chances created and 17 crosses over his last three starts.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now