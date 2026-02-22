Emil Forsberg News: Strong showing offensively

Forsberg assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Orlando City SC.

Forsberg got an assist for his efforts, which included six crosses, seven corners and four shots. The midfielder proved he can be an effective operator in the opener and he has a favorable matchup coming up against New England Revolution, a team which allowed 51 goals in the regular season a year ago.