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Emil Forsberg News: Two shots on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Forsberg recorded three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss against FC Cincinnati.

Forsberg entered the fray Saturday for the final 28 minutes and matched a team-high with two shots on goal in New York Red Bulls' 2-0 road defeat to Cincinnati. Albeit in a substitute capacity, the attacker's two shot attempts also marked a season-high. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Forsberg has created 10 chances from nine shots (four on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and eight corners.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
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