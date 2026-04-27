Emil Forsberg News: Two shots on goal

Forsberg recorded three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss against FC Cincinnati.

Forsberg entered the fray Saturday for the final 28 minutes and matched a team-high with two shots on goal in New York Red Bulls' 2-0 road defeat to Cincinnati. Albeit in a substitute capacity, the attacker's two shot attempts also marked a season-high. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Forsberg has created 10 chances from nine shots (four on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and eight corners.