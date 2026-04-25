Emil Holm headshot

Emil Holm Injury: Option for Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Holm (calf) returned to full training Saturday and will be available against Milan on Sunday, TuttoSport relayed.

Holm will avoid missing time but will likely begin on the bench, as he filled in for two starters in the previous two rounds. He has notched at least one tackle in four straight appearances, totaling eight (four on target) and adding three off-target shots, one key pass and four crosses (zero accurate).

Emil Holm
Juventus
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