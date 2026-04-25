Emil Holm Injury: Option for Milan clash
Holm (calf) returned to full training Saturday and will be available against Milan on Sunday, TuttoSport relayed.
Holm will avoid missing time but will likely begin on the bench, as he filled in for two starters in the previous two rounds. He has notched at least one tackle in four straight appearances, totaling eight (four on target) and adding three off-target shots, one key pass and four crosses (zero accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now