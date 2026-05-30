Emil Holm Injury: Ruled out of World Cup

Holm has been ruled out of Sweden's World Cup squad after suffering a muscle injury expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to the Swedish Football Association.

Holm will miss the World Cup after suffering a muscle injury in recent days. Coach Graham Potter expressed his support for the Juventus defender, who is forced to step away from the squad at a crushing moment in the buildup to the tournament. Hermann Johansson will take his place and was already in Stockholm before officially being added to the roster.