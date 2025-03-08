Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emil Holm headshot

Emil Holm Injury: Selected for Verona match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Holm (thigh) has been included in Bologna's squad list to face Verona on Sunday.

Holm has recovered from a thigh problem that cost him three matches and will start competing with Davide Calabria, who joined in late January, at the right-back position. He has recorded 12 crosses (four accurate), 19 tackles (nine won), six interceptions and 19 clearances in his last five displays.

Emil Holm
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now