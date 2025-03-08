Emil Holm Injury: Selected for Verona match
Holm (thigh) has been included in Bologna's squad list to face Verona on Sunday.
Holm has recovered from a thigh problem that cost him three matches and will start competing with Davide Calabria, who joined in late January, at the right-back position. He has recorded 12 crosses (four accurate), 19 tackles (nine won), six interceptions and 19 clearances in his last five displays.
