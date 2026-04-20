Emil Holm Injury: Suffers mild calf problem
Holm left Sunday's 2-0 win over Atalanta at halftime due to a calf issue, but the tests ruled out serious injuries, Sky Italy reported.
Holm drew his second start in a row after a good showing versus Atalanta as Khephren Thuram wasn't fully fit but didn't a lot and bowed out at halftime. He's tentatively questionable for Sunday's clash with Milan and will be monitored during the week.
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