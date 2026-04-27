Emil Holm News: Creates one chance in Milan game

Holm (calf) had one cross (one accurate), one interception and one clearance and created one scoring chance in 19 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Milan.

Holm returned to a bench role after a small injury, as Juventus were whole in the midfield, and he was passable in his cameo. He has become one of the top deputies and fill-in starters. He has notched two off-target shots, three chances created and three crosses (one accurate) in the last four matches. Instead, he ended a three-game streak with at least one tackle.