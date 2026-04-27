Emil Holm headshot

Emil Holm News: Creates one chance in Milan game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Holm (calf) had one cross (one accurate), one interception and one clearance and created one scoring chance in 19 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Milan.

Holm returned to a bench role after a small injury, as Juventus were whole in the midfield, and he was passable in his cameo. He has become one of the top deputies and fill-in starters. He has notched two off-target shots, three chances created and three crosses (one accurate) in the last four matches. Instead, he ended a three-game streak with at least one tackle.

Emil Holm
Juventus
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