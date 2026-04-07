Emil Holm News: Enters Genoa fixture late

Holm (calf) recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one tackle (one won) and drew one foul in seven minutes in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.

Holm saw some action after missing multiple matches because of a calf injury and will be in the mix to replace Weston McKennie (suspension) against Atalanta, although it'll hinge on the formation. He has posted two off-target shots, two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) in two outings with Juventus.