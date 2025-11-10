Holm continued his productive stretch by picking out Jhon Lucumi with a precise cross from the right flank, notching his third assist in his last four displays and the fourth total in the season. He's decisively outplaying Nadir Zortea. He has tallied multiple tackles in his last four appearances, amassing nine (eight won) and posting four chances created, four interceptions and two blocks, with two clean sheets. He has launched at least one cross in all but one match. Instead, he failed to register a clearance after piling up 19 in the previous three tilts.