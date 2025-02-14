Emil Holm News: Solid in Torino game
Holm registered one shot (zero on goal), seven clearances, two interceptions and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Torino.
Holm started over Lorenzo De Silvestri and Davide Calabria and did a little bit of everything on both ends. He's the top option in the role, but he routinely gets a breather when Bologna have midweek matches. He has recorded four key passes, 12 crosses (four accurate), 19 tackles (nine won) and 19 clearances in his last five displays.
