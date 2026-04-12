Emil Holm News: Steps up in relief against Atalanata

Holm won two of five tackles and registered two crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Atalanta.

Holm replaced Weston McKennie (suspension) on the right wing and was energetic on both ends, setting a new season high in tackles and starting the action that eventually led to Jeremie Boga's game-winning goal. He could get more involved if he avoids injuries. He has recorded two shots (zero on target), one key pass and four crosses (zero accurate) in three appearances with Juventus.