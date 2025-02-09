Emil Holm News: Subs in well against Lecce

Holm registered three crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and three tackles (zero won) in 34 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Holm was energetic and contributed on both ends after replacing Lorenzo De Silvestri (thigh) but wasn't very precise. He'll have to compete also with newcomer Davide Calabria from here on out. He has totaled one goal, four shots (one on target), 13 crosses (four accurate) and 16 tackles (nine won) in his last five displays (four starts).