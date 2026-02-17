Emil Krafth Injury: Season likely over

Krafth (knee) has had an operation and is likely out for the rest of the season, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Emil's had an operation on his knee, so I think in all likelihood, it looks like the season is over, which is a real blow for us. He first had the problem on international duty. We hoped that he could come back and be okay, but it became apparent in training recently that he wasn't going to get to the level needed, and there needed to be a surgical intervention."

Krafth is not receiving a good update Tuesday, as the defender underwent an operation on his knee and is likely to miss the rest of the season. This is a blow to a club that is dealing with issues all over the field, already without Fabian Schar (ankle) and Valentino Livramento (hamstring), now without another depth option in the defense. They will now wait for the return of Sven Botman for the addition of another central defender, currently only with Kieran Trippier left as a backup, and potentially needing to turn to some youth players to fill the bench.