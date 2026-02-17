Emil Krafth headshot

Emil Krafth Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Krafth (knee) has had an operation and is likely out for the rest of the season, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Emil's had an operation on his knee, so I think in all likelihood, it looks like the season is over, which is a real blow for us. He first had the problem on international duty. We hoped that he could come back and be okay, but it became apparent in training recently that he wasn't going to get to the level needed, and there needed to be a surgical intervention."

Krafth is not receiving a good update Tuesday, as the defender underwent an operation on his knee and is likely to miss the rest of the season. This is a blow to a club that is dealing with issues all over the field, already without Fabian Schar (ankle) and Valentino Livramento (hamstring), now without another depth option in the defense. They will now wait for the return of Sven Botman for the addition of another central defender, currently only with Kieran Trippier left as a backup, and potentially needing to turn to some youth players to fill the bench.

Emil Krafth
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Krafth See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Krafth See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 27, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 27, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 20, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 20, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 8, 2024