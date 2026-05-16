Emil Krafth Injury: Set to leave Newcastle

Krafth will depart Newcastle United when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a seven-year stay at St. James' Park that began with his arrival from Amiens in 2019, the club announced.

Krafth made 106 appearances for the Magpies and won a Carabao Cup winners medal during his time on Tyneside, becoming a fan favorite known for his dependable performances and wholehearted commitment to the club's cause. Coach Eddie Howe paid tribute to Krafth's embodiment of what it means to be a Newcastle player, praising his positive mentality and outstanding professionalism even through difficult periods with injury this season. The defender will receive a half-time send-off during Sunday's final home fixture against West Ham, giving the St. James' Park crowd the opportunity to show their appreciation for a player who played a meaningful role in the club's remarkable upturn in fortunes since manager Howe's appointment in 2021. Krafth expressed deep gratitude for his time at the club and pledged to continue following Newcastle's journey from afar.