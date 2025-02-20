Emil Krafth News: Extends Newcastle tenure

Krafth has signed a new contract with Newcastle United until the end of the 2205/26 season.

The 50-time Sweden international has been with the Magpies since 2019, when he joined from French side Amiens, and has made 93 appearances for the club. He's been limited to just eight outings in 2024/25, but the team values his versatility and sees him as reliable depth on the defensive line. Paul Mitchell, the club's sporting director, said: "Emil can play across different defensive positions and he gives the first team squad important balance. He is ultra-professional, and given his experience both at club and international level, it made it a simple decision for the club to extend his contract."